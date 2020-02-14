Tess Holliday wears strawberry midi dress Lirika Matoshi, Swarovski crystals and Natalie Mills jewelry on the red carpet

The Lirika Matoshi strawberry midi dress sells for approximately $ 500 and looked stunning on Tess Holliday as she walked the Grammys red carpet. Tess was delighted to attend the awards ceremony and shared several photos and a video of her spinning on the feminine garment of pink tulle on her official Instagram account, where she has more than 2 million followers. With swollen sleeves and knotted waist, the dress accentuates each type of figure and is available on the official Matoshi website in sizes XS to XXL. Tess combined the sweetly decadent dress with a set of pink Delila monochromatic earrings from Natalie Mills's jewelry and wore Swarovski crystals on her eyes for a look that was undoubtedly striking.

The pink tones in the dress complemented Tess's red hair that was collected in a ponytail by celebrity stylist Tonia Day. You can watch in the video player below while Tess prepares for the big event. While Tonia worked on giving height to Tess's crown, watch the brightness of PVC shine on strawberries.

You can see another photo that shows the waves in Tess's ponytail from the rear view below.

Tess shared several photos of the Staples Center on her page. Here you can see its full aspect of red carpet that won praise on social media platforms. Notice the details on his ponytail while wearing hair jewelry that matched his outfit.

Click below to see Tess spinning on the red carpet and showing her glamorous appearance. Tess always looks like a pin-up and the red carpet was no exception!

Mariana McGrath did Tess's makeup. Watch the video below where Mariana was getting the vision and plan for Tess's bright makeup!

Here is a first video that shows how Tess Swarovski crystal eye makeup was as bright and shiny as Natalie Mills’s earrings!

The monochromatic pink earrings from Dellia by Natalie Mills were an excellent choice to complement Tess's dress and jewelry. You can see a close-up photo of the shiny earrings that Tess wore on the Grammy's red carpet below.

For footwear, Tess wore red Daybreaks. Look at the photos below to see an isolated image of their shoes.

Are you a fan of Lirika Matoshi and the strawberry midi dress?

What do you think about the appearance of the red carpet of the Grammy by Tess Holliday?



