Teresa Giudice reveals that she found Joe's secret phone with only one woman's number: this is what happened when she confronted "Mrs.!"

%MINIFYHTMLadc27d808b5b17be95a33d627db44be111% %MINIFYHTMLadc27d808b5b17be95a33d627db44be112%

Teresa and Joe Giudice are no longer an article, but now, the star of RHONJ revealed how she caught her husband cheating on her years ago! It turned out that he found his second phone, supposedly used to keep in touch with his lover, and when he faced her and Joe, they were full of excuses.

Details of this past incident were revealed during a new episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

%MINIFYHTMLadc27d808b5b17be95a33d627db44be113% %MINIFYHTMLadc27d808b5b17be95a33d627db44be114%

That said, a scene shows Teresa saying: ‘I had a separate cell phone with a girl … I found it! When Gia (now 19) was three years old (I found him). He simply said it was talking to this person because they grew up together. "

%MINIFYHTMLadc27d808b5b17be95a33d627db44be115% %MINIFYHTMLadc27d808b5b17be95a33d627db44be116%

She mentioned the name, but was censored to protect her identity, but Teresa's childhood friend, Dolores Catania, knew very well who she was talking about and even said that the woman also dated her ex-husband, Frank.

"She moves, yes," Teresa said of the supposed mysterious lover.

The reality television star even revealed that, at some point, she was caught on camera with Joe in public and hinted that she could be a personal trainer.

‘When she appeared with that girl, in one of the magazines, she was also training me at that time! So he is someone he knew, and he also grew up with her, so I mean. Listen, I had no proof, but I thought: why do you talk to him like that? Why do you have another phone talking to her? "

Then, Teresa remembered confronting the woman and how she denied him.

But since in the end he had no concrete evidence, he simply "overcame it."

Ad

Now, however, years later, when she and Joe separated, he thought about the incident and couldn't help feeling that the second phone with a single number was proof enough.



Post views:

0 0