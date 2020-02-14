Taryn Manning clarifies Britney Spears' post and denies being an attention seeker

%MINIFYHTML7d98d4bdd9592b5ff1efec9b5463b28011% %MINIFYHTML7d98d4bdd9592b5ff1efec9b5463b28012%

WENN / FayesVision / Avalon

The actress of & # 39; Orange Is the New Black & # 39 ;, who starred in & # 39; Crossroads & # 39; Together with the singer, she receives hatred after sharing her concern for Britney's well-being in an Instagram post in the middle of the viral #FreeBritney.

Taryn Manning He insisted that there is no hidden agenda behind his recent Britney Spears Send. Facing a violent reaction after expressing concern about his ex "Crossing"The welfare of the co-star in social networks, the Tiffany" Pennsatucky "Doggett in"Orange is the new black"Star returned to social media to deny claims that he was seeking attention.

On Wednesday, January 12, the 41-year-old actress began her clarification by saying: "Response to the media: first, my apologies to Britney." She continued: "I didn't have a media agenda. I never sought attention, nor did I press through Britney. The reason I published was because many fans of her contacted me daily BEGINNING to do something."

"I didn't answer," the Boomkat admitted vocalist. "Then, I began to ask for evidence of these accusations that they presented. Finally, I published because I was eating for months. What if there is something wrong? I wanted my publication to be about the forgotten, hence the feeling. However, I did not expect the amount of hate in my inbox, and I don't need it in my life, people can be cruel. "

Recalling that she and Britney had a lot of fun filming "Crossroad" together, Taryn emphasized that she likes the creator of hits "Toxic." She shared her desire for the singer. "I want her happy as any decent human would want for another," he said. "The Christian in me sees the Christian in her. You are so loved."

Taryn expressed concern about Britney on Tuesday, January 11. At that time, he shared a photo of the past of the 2002 film on Instagram. Along with the now deleted post, the "8 miles"The actress wrote:" I'm not trying to get I like that I couldn't (couldn't) care less. I am worried about my friend and co-star, "she concluded," she is my focus. loving You."