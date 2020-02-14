Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians prioritizes the QB defense this offseason | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML102d8b8b2985a331b68d18bf382c190011% %MINIFYHTML102d8b8b2985a331b68d18bf382c190012%

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians says the team’s top offseason priority is their defense, rather than addressing quarterback Jameis Winston’s status.

"Oh, yes. For me, it's all the defense," Arians said, through ESPN. "You can't get them all, but … those young people grew up. We can't let it pass. I don't care who my quarterback is. We have to have a defense."

Re-signing external linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who led the NFL with 19.5 catches last season, is probably the top priority. He signed a one-year contract upon arrival at the Buccaneers in 2019.

Linebackers Jason Pierre-Paul and Carl Nassib, as well as defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh, Beau Allen and Rakeem Nunez-Roches are ready to become free agents. Bucs are projected to have around $ 80 million in capitalization space.

Arians said nothing has changed regarding the state of Winston, who led the NFL with 5,109 aerial yards and became the first player in league history to throw at least 30 touchdowns (33, in fact) and 30 interceptions.

"No, because you don't know who is available," Arians said when asked if he had better clarity about the team's quarterback position. "Are you sitting and waiting to see, is anyone available? And is it a better option?

"That's the problem. You have about three days to decide: legal manipulation (period). Will someone else be fired? What are the commercial values? It's really monotonous at this time because you really don't have any answers."

Winston has thrown 121 touchdowns and 88 interceptions in 72 career games since he was selected by the Buccaneers with the best overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft.