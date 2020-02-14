Syrian military helicopter shot down while fighting intensifies | news from Syria

%MINIFYHTML64cc4ecc6d7868ac6482b1ec98fd84d311% %MINIFYHTML64cc4ecc6d7868ac6482b1ec98fd84d312%

A Syrian military helicopter has been shot down in northwestern Syria, where an intensive government offensive to recover the last areas controlled by the rebels has caused a massive wave of displacement.

Syrian state media said the plane was hit by a missile at approximately 1:40 pm (11:40 GMT) on Friday near the town of Urum al-Kubra in the western countryside of Aleppo.

"This led the helicopter to crash, killing the entire crew on board," the SANA news agency said, without providing any information on who was behind the incident.

TurkeyThe Anadolu news agency also said that the rebels reported hitting the helicopter while it was flying over the western province of Aleppo.

The incident occurred days after the rebels said they had shot down another government helicopter on Tuesday near the city of Nairab.

Since December, Russian-backed Syrian government forces have been pressing with a fierce assault on the last rebel stronghold in the northwest of the country.

The offensive has triggered the biggest wave of displacement in the nine-year war, with more than 800,000 people fleeing to the Turkish border. Turkey, which already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees, says it cannot absorb more.

Hashem Ahelbarra of Al Jazeera, reporting from Clivegozu on the Turkish side of the border, said aid agencies are struggling to deal with the "large number,quot; of people displaced by the fighting.

"It is a very delicate situation and activists already say that it is already a tragic humanitarian situation," he said.

The intensification of the fighting, which saw the death of five Turkish troops this week in the bombings of the Syrian government, is the most serious since Ankara, which supports certain rebel groups in the province of Idlib, in northern Syria, sent For the first time forces to its neighboring country in 2016.

In recent weeks, the Turkish army has deployed large convoys of vehicles that carry commands, tanks and shells to shore up its military posts in Idlib.

the Syrian Human Rights Observatory (SOHR), a UK-based war monitor that relies on sources in Syria, said on Friday that Turkey had deployed around 6,500 soldiers to reinforce existing units in the northwest of the country, as well as some 1,900 military vehicles from early February.

Government Advances

Meanwhile, government forces have made further progress in northwestern Syria in recent days.

They are currently securing areas along the key MP5 road that confiscated the rebels this week, according to reports. They are moving west of the highway that connects the four largest cities in Syria and is economically vital to the government.

In an attempt to consolidate a "seat belt,quot; along the way, they captured a key base on Friday that they had lost to the rebels in 2012, SOHR said.

The recovery of the base marks a symbolic victory for the government, which has reduced the pocket controlled by the rebels to just over half of the province of Idlib, as well as splinters from neighboring Aleppo and Latakia.