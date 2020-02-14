Suspect of persecution arrested near Highway 210 in Glendale – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLddf18196773ecdcf7b94f873b9500fee11% %MINIFYHTMLddf18196773ecdcf7b94f873b9500fee12%
GLENDALE (CBSLA) – Police arrested a suspect in pursuit of a stolen vehicle that was rescued on foot in Glendale on Friday.
The chase began when a Glendale patrol unit attempted to stop a vehicle on Los Olivos Lane and Lauderdale Avenue at approximately 3:20 p.m. Police say the car ran at full speed.
The persecution ended in an accident on Honolulu and Lowell avenues. The suspect ran south on Lowell to Highway 210.
Police established a perimeter and requested search dogs to find the suspect.