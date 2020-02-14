Super Rugby: Crusaders and victorious rebels over Blues and Waratahs | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLd2223ad971dbade771285b5c46cdcaf311% %MINIFYHTMLd2223ad971dbade771285b5c46cdcaf312%





Richie Mo & # 39; unga was among the test scorers when the Crusaders won again

Catch up on Friday's Super Rugby results when the Crusaders won in the New Zealand Blues and the rebels fired the Waratahs in Australia …

Blues 8-25 Crusaders

Defending Super Rugby champions, the Crusaders recovered from an early season loss to extend their winning streak over the Blues to 11 games with a 25-8 victory at Eden Park on Friday.

The Christchurch-based crusaders lost to the Chiefs in the second round last weekend and had to regroup quickly to face the Blues coming from a visitor victory over the Waratahs.

Jack Goodhue was also on the record in Auckland

The Crusaders had to come from behind to win after granting a seven-minute attempt to the Blues captain, Patrick Tuipulotu.

They quickly recovered and controlled most of the rest of the game, although it was a competition scattered over mistakes by both teams.

After a penalty from David Havili, the George Bridge wing gave the Blues an advantage, with 8-3, and did not quit for the rest of the game. A new Havili penalty gave them an 11-5 lead at halftime, which the Blues reduced to three points with a penalty just after the restart.

Attempts to fly half Richie Mo & # 39; unga and center Jack Goodhue in the third quarter took the game out of reach of the Blues who could not maintain possession.

Rebels 24-10 Waratahs

Also on Friday, the rebels defeated the Waratahs 24-10 in their Super Rugby clash in Australia, played in the rain in Melbourne.

It was the first victory of the rebels of the season, while the Waratah crashed into a third successive defeat.

Andrew Kellaway scored two late attempts when the rebels saw the Waratahs

Matt Toomua gave the rebels an early lead with a penalty after Waratahs debutante Angus Bell collapsed a scrum before Will Harrison matched him.

But it was the rebels who continued to make territory and the extreme Marika Koroibete crashed during the first attempt of the night in 14 minutes while the rain whipped.

After the break, the Waratahs came back on and on for six minutes with Harry Johnson-Holmes pointing down and Harrison adding the conversion.

But two more penalties from Toomua gave the rebels an advantage and when Andrew Kellaway dove after an intense 17-stage accumulation with six minutes left, there was no going back.

Pressure is building on the new Waratahs coach Rob Penney and his team in trouble, who have leaked 99 points in three games.