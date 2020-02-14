Super League: Castleford Tigers' plan for Israel Folau and Sunday's conversation points | Rugby League News





The controversial signing Israel Folau is ready to start for the Catalans against Castleford

We take a look at how Castleford Tigers is preparing to face Israel Folau, and what to keep in mind on Sunday when Wakefield host Trinity Warrington Wolves and Hull FC receive St Helens …

Powell has plans for Folau

All eyes will be on Perpignan on Saturday night when Israel Folau makes his long-awaited debut for Catalans Dragons in the Super League clash with Castleford Tigers.

%MINIFYHTMLe3c9385fc6ada3f5e09549f96534a0a411% %MINIFYHTMLe3c9385fc6ada3f5e09549f96534a0a412%

It will be Australia's first controversial outing in a rugby league field since leaving the Brisbane Broncos for periods in the Australian Rules and rugby union at the end of the 2010 NRL season, and is ready to line up in the center in the absence of injured. David Mead

Having the attention focused on the signings of one of his opponents is a familiar situation for Castleford this year, as he lined up against Toronto Wolfpack when Sonny Bill Williams made his debut in his first game of the 2020 season two weeks ago.

While Williams' arrival in the Super League generated positive headlines around the world, Folau's signature from France generated great criticism because Rugby Australia fired the 30-year-old player last May for posting anti-LGBT + comments in social networks.

In any case, Castleford coach Daryl Powell is preparing his team in the same way he would to face any other opponent and is sure that the Tigers will test how fast the 13-player code is. Folau is after so long.

Daryl Powell is eager to see Castleford test Folau

"He is a great athletic player, very similar to Sonny Bill Williams if he is not the same position," Powell told Yorkshire Post.

"He is a little unknown, so we have seen some images of him looking at his right foot that is dominant."

"He hasn't played the rugby league in 10 years, so you want to see if he's still good at it. I think we'll do well, I think."

The Powell team is driven by Mike McMeeken who enters for his first appearance of the season, in addition to George Griffin and Tyla Hepi being allowed to play after missing the 12-12 win at home against Wigan Warriors.

In addition to having Folau at your disposal, Powell's opposite number Steve McNamara can turn to the services of Lewis Tierney after he has recovered from an injury.

The Dragons ran out of a game last week after their game outside of Wakefield Trinity was postponed due to Storm Ciara and, apart from the focus on Folau, McNamara is eager for his team to make up for home defeat against Huddersfield. Giants at the opening weekend of the campaign.

"We are not right in the first round, Huddersfield played well against us, but we are not looking in the long term, we are just trying to do well for this week," McNamara said.

"We had a difficult approach to the game this week due to the circumstances surrounding it, so we should concentrate on doing well and playing much better this week."

Price reflects on Widdop's place

The Warrington Wolves also had to deal with their own problems off the field this week after the Anthony Gelling center was suspended by the club after his arrest on suspicion of intentionally injuring.

Gareth Widdop is online to debut with Warrington in Wakefield

The good news for Wolves head coach Steve Price is that out-of-season star recruit Gareth Widdop is available to make his debut away from Wakefield Trinity on Sunday after recovering from an ankle injury he suffered during the preseason training

That gives Price a headache of selection, since he must decide if he gives Widdop a place in the halves next to Blake Austin, which would probably make Stefan Ratchford return to full-back instead of the impressive prospect Matty Ashton or keep the team that beat St Helens 19-0.

"All the players who have taken the field in recent weeks have contributed to the performances," Price told Warrington Guardian.

"Whoever stays out will be a bit of bad luck for them. By saying that, I have to do my best for the team in Wakefield this week."

Wakefield head coach Chris Chester is ready to give Max Jowitt a chance at full-back, with Ryan Hampshire moving in halves to cover the injured Danny Brough and out-of-season recruit Alex Walker who is ruled out due to an injury

Jowitt, who scored seven attempts in 11 appearances for Trinity last season, has impressed Chester with his training efforts and the boss is optimistic that he can take advantage of this opportunity.

"He has been good at training and Alex Walker will be happy again next week, so he will have people on his heels," Chester told Yorkshire Post.

"But he deserves this opportunity and I'm looking forward to Max showing a good and solid display, both with and without the ball."

Forward battle key in the KCOM

One of the most intriguing confrontations of Round 3 is Sunday at the KCOM stadium, where two of the first favorite titles meet.

Alex Walmsley is fit to play for St Helens against Hull FC

Hull FC, which reached the top after a victory for Leeds Rhinos and the derby victory over Hull Kingston Rovers in their first two games of the new Super League season, receives a St. Helens team that still He feels affected by his loss to Warrington last week.

The battle of the strikers will be especially fascinating to watch, as the Saints have Cumbrian's partner, Kyle Amor and Morgan Knowles, available again to boost the pack along with Alex Walmsley, who suffered a warm-up injury against the Wolves.

"It will be a good test for us," said back row James Bentley SaintsTV. "If you look at Hull, they have recruited well this year."

"They have a great package, so we'll have to match them in half and then depart from there."

St. Helens head coach Kristian Woolf also has last season's top scorer Tommy Makinson in dispute after recovering from the shoulder injury suffered in the Grand Final win last year.

Hull's strength in the pack was affected by the suspension of Chris Satae and former St Helens player Andre Savelio was ruled out due to an injury after an impressive start to the season.

Josh Jones can't wait to face St Helens

However, the hosts are in a good mood and former Santos striker Josh Jones cannot wait to face the reigning champions, as blacks and whites seek to continue their undefeated start to the season.

"I love playing against Saints and I've always done it since I left," Jones said. "But it's going to be a difficult game, although I still think it's one we can win."

"We definitely go to the game with a lot of confidence after the first two games."