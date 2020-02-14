Super 6: Home comfort for Cottagers? The | Soccer news

Leeds vs Bristol City; Fulham vs. Barnsley; Birmingham vs Brentford; Middlesbrough vs Luton; Derby vs. Huddersfield; Preston vs Millwall





Phil Thompson makes his Super 6 predictions before the weekend action. Will you get the £ 250k?

%MINIFYHTMLe1a70b08010e3b0ac07e56d12d38a56611% %MINIFYHTMLe1a70b08010e3b0ac07e56d12d38a56612%

Phil Thompson has made his Super 6 selections for Saturday's Championship games. Predict the six scorelines to win £ 250,000 …

Thommo expects Leeds to get back on track and Fulham to cement his promotional position, but who else is he supporting and what do you give the game free-to-play? There is £ 250,000 for the shot, so get your scores now!

Leeds 2-1 Bristol City (2/15 with Sky Bet)

Captain Liam Cooper shot at the Leeds equalizer in Griffin Park

It was always going to be complicated in Brentford. Leeds not only got a point, it was a great confidence booster. They had opportunities to win it, in addition to seeing a large amount of the ball, but leaving unscathed will have done something good. Bristol City is a strange side. Lately they have fled, but they show some inconsistencies, such as the loss at home to Birmingham. It will be a great game, but I hope Leeds starts. They will feel good after Brentford's game.

Super statistic: Seven Heaven?

Bristol City moved to three points of automatic promotion places, and its opponents on Saturday, with a 3-2 victory against Derby on Wednesday. Only seven percent of Super 6 players support Lee Johnson's side to leave Elland Road with three points. Play for free.

Fulham 3-0 Barnsley (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Aleksandar Mitrovic scores his 21st goal of the season against Millwall

I watched Fulham's game against Blackburn. It wasn't great, they don't seem to score a bag of goals, despite having one of the most prolific strikers in the EFL Championship in Aleksandar Mitrovic. That said, it will be a comfortable victory. I also think they will score a good amount in this case against a fighting Barnsley team.

Super statistics: Home comfort for Cottagers?

A staggering 40.4 percent of Super 6 players have backed a 2-0 victory by Fulham on Saturday's round, while 93 percent expect hosts to collect three points. Which score will you like, with £ 250k at stake? Play for free.

Birmingham 1-1 Brentford (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Birmingham is fine at the moment. It's hard for Brentford since the hosts are on a good run. It can be a difficult place to go, especially if they are full of confidence. Brentford, after the draw with Leeds, may have lost some of his confidence. They flew in and hoped to win, but came out with a 1-1 draw, which was a fight in itself. I think this will be the same result here.

Super statistics: play safely!

A quarter of the Super 6 players have agreed with Thommo and predict a 1-1 draw at St Andrew's, but could Brentford fly and win the victory? A healthy 48 percent of participants think so. Play for free.

2:04 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds

Middlesbrough 1-0 Luton (6/1 with Sky Bet)

I still think there is something in Middlesbrough. I feel that Jonathan Woodgate is slowly turning them into a decent team. With the home advantage, it will be too difficult for Luton. They got a great result against Sheffield Wednesday but their form has been horrific, reflected in their position in the league.

1:31 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Sheffield Wednesday Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Sheffield Wednesday

Super statistics: Dare is to do?

An impressive victory against Sheffield Wednesday left Luton seven points behind the security. Only four percent of Super 6 competitors support them to be two in the Middlesbrough turn. Will you also go against the tide, with £ 250k at stake?

Derby 3-0 Huddersfield (18/1 with Sky Bet)

Can Wayne Rooney inspire his side to victory?

Both teams need a victory to increase morale, and desperately. I don't know what to do with Derby right now. Their results have fluctuated, with a 3-2 victory in Swansea followed by a 3-2 defeat in Bristol City. You don't know what you will get with them. Huddersfield is so unpredictable, showing little consistency that has shaped the history of his campaign. Derby should be watching this to get back on track.

Super statistics: Will Rooney recover?

Derby suffered a blow in the city of Bristol on Wednesday, however, 83 percent of Super 6 players hope to further aggravate the misery in Huddersfield, which hangs only five points above the relegation zone. Play for free.

1:53 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Bristol City and Derby Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Bristol City and Derby

Preston 2-0 Millwall (8/1 with Sky Bet)

I think Preston is playing magnificently right now. They would give anyone a game the way they have been doing it. They went to Wigan and obtained the result, followed by a good exhibition in Stoke, two places where it is difficult to obtain results. Millwall will always cause problems and this will be a severe test, but Preston is flying and will do the work here again.

2:00 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Fulham Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Fulham

Super statistics: Super 6!

Preston is undefeated in six EFL Championship games, as they sit in sixth and only three points from an automatic promotion spot. Their form is reflected in the predictions, with 64 percent of Super 6 players supporting them to reach victory. Play for free.