Summer Walker accused of getting nose job

The singer of & # 39; Girls Need Love & # 39; He's trying to show the new rose tattoo on his neck, but people are more focused on his nose that, in his opinion, looks different.

Have Summer walker Did you have plastic surgery on your face? The R&B singer makes people wonder if she has gotten under the knife to alter her face, her nose in particular, after she shared several new photos of her on Instagram on Thursday, February 13.

Summer was actually trying to show his new tattoos in the photos. In the images, the "Girls Need Love" singer made several poses in front of the mirror while pointing to the pink ink she had on the side of her neck. His nose looked noticeably thinner than before. "I love ittt," he wrote next to the photo, thanking "Black ink equipment"star Ceaser Emanuel for inking the drawing on his body.

However, instead of talking about his new tattoo, the people in the comments section were more focused on his nose. "Omg, did you get your nose?!?!" One asked, to which another spoke: "I thought I was the only one who saw that." Someone commented: "Now it makes sense why he has been covering his nose," as someone else wrote, "Your nose is not the same … I love you, no matter what, but that is different, right? Losing your mind thinking I'm stumbling hahaha because I know you're facing brother. "

Some people, meanwhile, expressed disappointment. "WHY YOU DID THE NOSE !!! B *** h YOU WERE PERFECT AF", one lamented. "What was wrong with your nose, baby? What made you change it? Sometimes we don't see what insecurities the real person sees," asked another. Another person, on the other hand, tried to show that Summer really got under the knife by pointing to a previous photo of her in which the singer's nose looked bigger.

Summer has not yet responded to speculation.