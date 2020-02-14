Students of British ethnic minorities racially harassed: BMA | News

London, United Kingdom – Students of British ethnic minorities experience racial harassment on campus and during work experience, the British Medical Association (BMA) has warned.

In an investigation, the association also discovered that while minorities were represented in number in the student body, which comprises 40 percent of medical university students across the country, Only 13 percent of the teaching staff were of non-white origin.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML8cf14975a01f46d1b5baef503a91ead611% %MINIFYHTML8cf14975a01f46d1b5baef503a91ead612%

In an attempt to address the problem, the BMA issued guidance to medical schools on racial harassment on Thursday.

Chaand Nagpaul, chairman of the BMA council, wrote in a prologue: "Two fifths of them (medical students) are of black, Asian or other minority ethnicity (BAME).

"However, we know that unfortunately their experiences may not live up to expectations, and many experience higher levels of harmful behavior, micro-aggression and racial harassment."

"Such behavior damages self-esteem and confidence, affects learning and contributes to the ethnic achievement gap that arises through medical education and training."

At a BMA launch event in London, Lord Victor Adebowale, the executive director of Turning Point, a welfare organization, said: "The academy is about relationships. If you are black, you are not aware. Medical schools must undergo the same levels of scrutiny that we submit to other organizations. "

Jyoti Baharani, based in London. A consultant in nephrology, he said on Twitter that it was a "shame we still had to discuss this in 2020. But unfortunately racism in medicine still exists. Try to be a color doctor in the NHS sometime."

According to the NHS In the Workforce Race Equality Standard 2019 report, published Thursday, white job seekers were 1.46 times more likely to be named from the reduced list compared to minority applicants.

"(In 85 percent of the NHS trusts), white applicants were more likely to be named from the reduced list compared to BME applicants," the report said.

London had the highest proportion of ethnic minority staff in the NHS, according to the report: 44 percent, while the lowest was in the southwest region.