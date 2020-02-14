Stripper who fell off the post visits The Wendy Show and receives $ 10K

%MINIFYHTMLcaf7840f53f811de42bee1c11a9c639111% %MINIFYHTMLcaf7840f53f811de42bee1c11a9c639112%

Roomies, Genea Sky sat with Wendy Williams and received a $ 10K scholarship to finish beauty school. With his mouth shut, the now former stripper also said that we will not see her on a pole in the short term.

Initial reports indicated that he would not receive assistance from his workplace because he is not full-time, but it seems that they have changed their mind.

Genea said:

“I talked to the general manager. I have been in contact with him. Apparently they have been trying to contact me, but they had the wrong number in the file. I talked to them and they said they would help me. I don't know exactly how much it will cost. That is something that will be covered over time.

Wendy stated that he had no external injuries. Genea said they were there but they were interns.

“All my injuries are internal. You can't see the injury. It's there."

In a moment, Genea tweeted:

“I will post updates on my progress here and on my Instagram. And as soon as I recover and return to work, I will return to XTC Cabaret in Dallas, TX, presenting the same show. "

But it seems she has changed her mind. She told Wendy: “There is something that really, really, really meant. In any case, I am taking this as a blessing. I've been praying to leave the strip club for a long time. "

Wendy also gave him a scholarship to help the Texas native begin her new life,

"We want to give you a $ 10,000 scholarship to finish beauty school and continue your new life."

Congratulations on Genea and her new life. I can't be angry with that.