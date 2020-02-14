Stranger Things season 4 teaser confirms Hopper is alive

Its alive!

Netflix just launched the first breakthrough for Strange things Season 4! The teaser, which records just under a minute, reveals Hopper's fate (David Harbor) While it was believed that the beloved character had been killed at the end of the third season, the advance of "From Russia With Love …" reveals that Hopper is alive … but is currently imprisoned in Russia.

"We are excited to officially confirm that production in Strange things 4 is already underway, and even more excited to announce Hopper's return! " Matt duffer Y Ross Duffer He said in a statement in the middle of the launch of Friday's advance. "Although it's not all good news for our & # 39; American & # 39 ;; he is imprisoned away from his home in the snowy moor of Kamchatka, where he will face both human and other dangers."

"Meanwhile, in the United States, a new horror is beginning to emerge, something buried for a long time, something that connects everything," the producers joke.