Stockton Marine, 104, surprised by thousands of Valentine's cards – Up News Info San Francisco

STOCKTON (Up News Info News) – At the age of 104, Major Bill White remains every inch of the marine he was in World War II. He has seen combat, but he has never seen so many Valentine's cards.

Every day, for weeks, Valentine's Day cards and gifts arrived in trucks at The Oaks at Inglewood help center in Stockton, all aimed at White. It all started simply, when The Oaks staff along with Major White's daughter, Mary, made a small request on social media. She said they only expected her father to receive 104 Valentine's cards.

"The last account anyone gave me was 140,000 different pieces," White said.

Now, almost all surfaces of the assisted living center are covered with valentines. They come from schoolchildren, veterans and families who know the sacrifice of the service.

"Both my father and my father-in-law served in World War II," says one card.

She and White read as many as they could. His favorite is brief but says: "You have stolen the hearts of the United States." Perhaps never before has Valentine's Day brought a more affectionate person.

"It has been beyond my weak powers of understanding," White said.

