Steven Spielberg's youngest son makes his feature film debut in & # 39; Honeydew & # 39;

Steven Spielberg's son made his debut in the main movie in a new horror movie "Honeydew".

Sawyer Spielberg, the youngest son of the filmmaker, appears next to Malin Barr Y Barbara Kingsley in director Devereux Milburn's film, which will be presented to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin, Germany, next week (starts February 17).

Milburn calls the movie "a modern story of Hansel and Gretel."

Sawyer, 27, made a brief appearance in his father's 2017 movie "The charge"and also directed a short video, titled" Breathe. "