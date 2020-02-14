Steven Bergwijn reveals the sacrifices his family made that ended up winning the Tottenham movement | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML5fc6c861a36e40c195a975728030549311% %MINIFYHTML5fc6c861a36e40c195a975728030549312%





It was the perfect arrival. Released directly to the team, a debut goal and a massive victory against Manchester City.

Steven Bergwijn's dreams of his first appearance at Tottenham probably would not have been much better than reality, just four days after signing for the club.

That game would only have contributed in some way to paying for the sacrifices that the 22-year-old remembers so vividly that his family made for him while he sought to do it in the professional game.

Before the Spurs trip to Aston Villa on Sunday, live in Sky sports, the Dutch end said: "Without my father, my mother and my brothers would not be here. Everything they did for me, I am very grateful."

"When I joined PSV for the first time, I drove with my dad from Almeira near Amsterdam to Eindhoven every day, I woke up at 6 in the morning and went there, I trained, I went to school every day. When I was training, My dad was sleeping in the car.

"But I always thought I would make it in the end. The teachers at school always said & # 39; if you're not a professional footballer, what will you do? & # 39 ;, But I told them it would be."

Bergwijn made a name for himself in the PSV as a complicated end, who scored goals, scored 14 times in the Eredivisie last season, but had to wait another six months to fulfill his childhood dream of playing Premier League football.

2:59 Watch Bergwijn's first goal in the Spurs victory 2-0 over Manchester City Watch Bergwijn's first goal in the Spurs victory 2-0 over Manchester City

And now Bergwijn, who already has three Dutch league titles and two national super cup medals on his ledge, is looking more covered in North London.

"I think all players want to be here, I dreamed it," he said. "I think we have to look to next season and everyone wants to be champions, but I want to win as many trophies as possible here."

"I saw a lot of Spurs games before signing. It's a massive club, one of the biggest in London. They play good football, the stadium is great and, if you look at the training ground, it's perfect."

"After my debut, the coach talked to everyone, of course he was happy for me, but he was happy that we got all three points and the victory. He told me to just play. He has worked with many important players, so he knows what what are you doing!

See the Spurs travel to Aston Villa on Super Sunday on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm; Start at 2pm.