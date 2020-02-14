Steven Adams nails halfway to Thunder's victory over Pelicans | NBA News

Steven Adams threw a shot home from his own half to beat the halftime bell in the Oklahoma City Thunder victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

With the Thunder leading 63-58 and 3.3 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Adams transferred the ball to teammate Chris Paul after a basket of Pelicans.

Paul, guarded by Josh Hart, returned the ball to Adams while the Kiwi center ran down the field.

With the elapsed time, Adams had no choice but to throw a right blow from inside the Thunder half.

The ball left his hand with 0.9 seconds remaining and, when the bell rang, it went through the Pelicans net for the most unlikely triple.

Adams, who was smiling widely, left the court and received those five of his teammates.

The Thunder center had fun because he had made a similar shot to win a half-court shooting competition at the end of the practice one day before.

"I ended up winning that one because I did exactly the same shot," Adams said. "As you can see, they pumped me. After the shot came in, I passed out. I saw what I had done. I was doing a shimmy. I don't know. Alter ego coming out, friend."

Adams, now in his seventh season, came 0-9 in his career from a three-point range. His first pitch from the depths also resulted in one of Paul's most unlikely 9,442 assists.

"Our team is very funny, together. So, to see that, that was a special moment," Paul said.

The Thunder won the game 123-118, improving its record to 33-22 and maintaining its sixth position in the Western Conference.

Click on the video at the top of the page to see Adams' memorable half-court movement.

