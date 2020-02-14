Spotted: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh return to the city of their vacations

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most followed couples in Bollywood. The two took a break from their hectic work schedule and went on vacation to spend time together. Professionally every time they leave each other's company.

Our photographers saw Ranveer and Deepika at Mumbai airport this morning when they returned to the city after their vacation. The duo looked lovely as they walked hand in hand. Deepika looked elegant with an orange short top over a pair of mom's jeans. He completed his look with a pair of white sneakers and sunglasses. While Ranveer looked elegant in a basic white T-shirt over a pair of blue jeans. The couple smiled at the paparazzi as they headed for their elegant walk.