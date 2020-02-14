Spain disputes that the technology program was canceled due to health reasons – Latest news

The organizers of the world's largest mobile technology fair insisted that they canceled the annual Mobile World Congress due to health and safety concerns over the virus outbreak in China. But the Spanish government did not agree, implying that there was another reason for the cancellation.

"This is a very difficult situation and a very difficult decision we have made," Mats Granryd, general director of GSMA, told reporters in Barcelona on Thursday, a day after they canceled the event.

"Our priorities have been very clear and very simple: the first is the health and safety of everyone involved in the show and the second priority is the MWC's reputation and this event here in Barcelona."

%MINIFYHTML840457608c517e50fe5f7772148a169911% %MINIFYHTML840457608c517e50fe5f7772148a169912%

The decision to rule out the event from February 24 to 27 in Barcelona was taken after dozens of technology companies and wireless operators abandoned the COVID-19 virus, including large companies such as Ericsson, Nokia, Sony, Amazon, Intel and LG. The companies cited concerns about the safety of staff and visitors.

But the Spanish government said in a statement on Thursday that "it is not the public health reasons in Spain that have caused the cancellation."

"There is no public health reason for not holding events of this kind in our country," the government added. He did not say what reasons he believed were behind the decision.

Spain only has two people infected with the virus, none of which is in Barcelona.

The mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, sitting next to Granryd, also said, "there is no health problem in Barcelona, ​​Catalonia or Spain today. There is no local reason,quot; to cancel.

Granryd said the decision had nothing to do with trade differences between China and the United States, as a reporter suggested that some of those who had canceled were at events in Amsterdam.

"Absolutely not. With everyone I've talked about, this is a health and safety issue, travel concern, concern about having to put critical business resources in quarantine for 14 days, so it has nothing to do with anything else. other than the force majeure spread of coronavirus disease on the planet, "said Granryd.

John Hoffman, executive director of GSMA, emphasized that they were dealing with "people critical of the business," including 8,000 CEOs. He said "there was a great concern to interrupt their business not only now but in the future."

Granryd said GSMA could not discuss the costs of cancellation, since they were "the first days."

"It's not about money," he added.

Hoffman said they had considered a reduced event but "all our buyers have indicated that they would not attend."

He said they reviewed the data on Wednesday and concluded that "the vast majority of those who planned to attend were not going to be there."

He said it was not possible to postpone the event because it was impossible to know when the situation would change.

Describing it as "a very dark day," Hoffman said, however, the group hoped to hold the event again in Barcelona in 2021. The city council of Barcelona and the national government welcomed this.

The show was originally expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors from approximately 200 countries, including 5,000-6,000 from China.

The decision will be a great economic blow to the city, which has hosted the event for 14 years.

Colau said "the local impact will be very substantial,quot; and that the authorities will consult with the affected sectors to see how they can reduce financial pain.

The program usually represents a great source of income for hotels, restaurants and taxi companies. The authorities estimated that the program would generate 473 million euros ($ 516 million) and more than 14,000 part-time jobs for the local economy.

