Southern charm star Eliza Limehouse is engaged

Eliza Limehouse is having an extra special Valentine's Day!
the Southern charm the star is committed to Mark "Struthers,quot; McBride, Jr., a source close to Eliza confirms E! News. The Bravo star also shared the news with her Instagram followers on Friday, writing: "We are engaged !!!!! Happy Valentine's Day! Greetings forever @_struthers I love you!"
Struthers, 29, proposed to Eliza, 24, in January, about a year after their romance began.
"I can honestly tell you 2 times in my life where I have been full of excitement, adrenaline and joy," he wrote on his Instagram. "This is one of them and get ready. Here forever EDL Baby, I love you so much."
"This is the happiest I've had. He's so crazy, from the moment Struthers and I watched him go out, I knew he was the man I was going to marry," Eliza shares with Persons. "I'm not kidding you when I tell you that fireworks went off! And every moment since then, I've fallen in love more and more with him."
Struthers proposed to Eliza while brushing her teeth! As Eliza tells the store, "It was totally unexpected, but I couldn't wait any longer."
"He's my best friend, the most selfless man I've ever met, he treats me like a princess and makes me feel completely safe," says the reality star. Persons. "I really love him. I feel complete when I'm with him. And he made me feel so much calmer, it made me feel much more punished. It really changed my life."
Eliza also says that "she can't wait,quot; to be his wife. Congratulations to the happy couple for this exciting relationship news!
You can see how more celebrities celebrate Valentine's Day by visiting our gallery!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTMLd3970f585b82bbd618d863aacb2bafd617%