Southern charm star Eliza Limehouse is engaged

Eliza Limehouse is having an extra special Valentine's Day!

%MINIFYHTMLd3970f585b82bbd618d863aacb2bafd613% %MINIFYHTMLd3970f585b82bbd618d863aacb2bafd614%

the Southern charm the star is committed to Mark "Struthers,quot; McBride, Jr., a source close to Eliza confirms E! News. The Bravo star also shared the news with her Instagram followers on Friday, writing: "We are engaged !!!!! Happy Valentine's Day! Greetings forever @_struthers I love you!"

%MINIFYHTMLd3970f585b82bbd618d863aacb2bafd615% %MINIFYHTMLd3970f585b82bbd618d863aacb2bafd616%

Struthers, 29, proposed to Eliza, 24, in January, about a year after their romance began.

"I can honestly tell you 2 times in my life where I have been full of excitement, adrenaline and joy," he wrote on his Instagram. "This is one of them and get ready. Here forever EDL Baby, I love you so much."

"This is the happiest I've had. He's so crazy, from the moment Struthers and I watched him go out, I knew he was the man I was going to marry," Eliza shares with Persons. "I'm not kidding you when I tell you that fireworks went off! And every moment since then, I've fallen in love more and more with him."