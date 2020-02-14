South Africa vs England – summary and statistics

%MINIFYHTML01450b6d12020a07a77fca3ce50e69d311% %MINIFYHTML01450b6d12020a07a77fca3ce50e69d312%

Tom Curran remained nervous while England secured a two-run victory and the last ball over South Africa in Durban to bring the three-game T20I series to a decisive.

The Proteas required 15 of the final to overcome England's 204-7 and reduced that equation to five out of three after Dwaine Pretorius crushed Curran by six and four.

But the England sailor then limited Pretorius to two runs from the next ball, before holding him with a yorker and then having Bjorn Fortuin caught in the short thin leg in the last.

A defeat in England would have been hard for Moeen Ali, who hit 39 throbbing 11-ball and led a sixth wicket position of 51 in 18 balls with Ben Stokes (47th of 30) while tourists ransacked 79 runs of his 29 final balls.

Proteas captain Quinton de Kock was also brutal with the bat, breaking eight six in a 22-ball 65 while posting a South Africa record of 17-ball fifty during a 92-run stand with Temba Bavuma (31 of 29) for the first time. Wicket in 47 balls.

However, tourists, who lost the inaugural game in East London on Wednesday for a race, can now conclude a victory in the series at Centurion on Sunday after leveling procedures at 1-1 when Eoin Morgan's team won a T20I in Durban for the first time.

