Sophie Skelton shows her curves in full screen with an impressively beautiful dress at the premiere of Outlander

Sophie Skelton is called fairytale princess, goddess and the most dazzling that appears on any red carpet this season after debuting at the premiere of Season 5 of Outlander. Using Georges Hobeika Spring / Summer 2020 Couture, the beauty of 25 years was impressive in the pure dress. The bodice of the dress is made of intricately braided tulle that gives the dress an almost woven effect. The freely flowing tulle panels flow from the shoulders and skirt of the dress that has high openings on both sides. From the front view, you cannot fully see that this dress is revealing, but it is. With transparent panels and high slits, Sophie's long legs and curves were in sight.

You can see a photo of the dress as it is shared on the official Instagram site Georges Hobeika where two models wear tulle dresses. If you look closely at the bodice, you can see that the dress is made of braided tulle, which makes it a unique and original look.

The pastel colors of lilac, aquamarine and lemon yellow give this dress a dreamlike feel and it is not surprising that people compare Sophie with a princess and a fairytale goddess.

Although the model on the right, in the photo above, shows a bit of skin with a cropped waist and transparent panels, it cannot be clearly seen that Sophie's dress is transparent or transparent. In addition, layers of dreamy tulle flow behind making a train that gives the feeling that it is completely covered; However, this is not the case.

You can see two photos in the slide show below that show Sophie on the red carpet with the beautiful Georges Hobeika couture dress below.

You may see a side-by-side comparison of Sophie Skelton with the dress and a catwalk model who walked the Hobeika show in the same dress in the photo player below. With the model, you can see the high slits on both sides that Sophie has covered for her photo.

Do not be fooled, since this dress is very revealing. Here is another picture of Sophie on the red carpet, and with this side view, you get a better picture of what Sophie was really exposed.

What do you think of the Georges Hobeika braided tulle couture dress?

Do you think the dress is too revealing or do you like it?



