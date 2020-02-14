Soccer AM & # 39; s Tubes and Smithy surprise the super fan of Man Utd | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML567d7a83e4a9526f17580e1e2e4c221a11% %MINIFYHTML567d7a83e4a9526f17580e1e2e4c221a12%

Hankook Tires and Sky Sports partner with the fan star in Old Trafford as part of the Driving Emotion series





%MINIFYHTML567d7a83e4a9526f17580e1e2e4c221a13% %MINIFYHTML567d7a83e4a9526f17580e1e2e4c221a14% Tubes and Smithy gave super fan Brian the star treatment at Old Trafford, courtesy of Hankook Tires

%MINIFYHTML567d7a83e4a9526f17580e1e2e4c221a15% %MINIFYHTML567d7a83e4a9526f17580e1e2e4c221a16%

The commitment of football fans across and across often goes unnoticed, but not anymore. Hankook Tires has partnered with Sky Sports to reward an unknown hero of the game in the latest edition of the Driving Emotion series.

The football duo AM Tubes and Smithy traveled to Old Trafford to give super fan Brian the stellar treatment at the home of his beloved Manchester United.

The trio stopped at an iconic place to see the memories of United adorning its walls, before heading to Old Trafford, where the lucky winner received some more surprises.

Brian watched as United beat AZ Alkmaar 4-0 with a stellar performance, before finishing his once-in-a-lifetime experience with a night at a five-star hotel, all courtesy of Hankook Tires.

Visit www.skysports.com/drivingemotion to see Brian's big day at the Theater of Dreams!