Snoop Dogg & # 39; s Son Photo & # 39; d wearing makeup and women's clothing!

Snoop Dogg's youngest son, Cordell C. Broadus, is going viral today on a social network, after his new modeling images are leaked. Cordell who will turn 23 next month, showed his feminine side in the photos. Snoop's son wore a face full of makeup, an earring and a pink blouse adorned with flowers.

Here are the images:

People on social networks were surprised by the new image of Cordell.

And most people on Twitter suspected that it could be part of the LGBTQ community. One wrote: "Okay, leave the sisters." Another asked: "So it's bisexual?" Another perplexed individual said: "Wait … is he gay?"

And with the speculation, homophobic comments also arrived. For example, in the commentator he wrote: "So high fashion means that men have to dress like women?"

But there were also a lot of positive comments for Cordell, including these: "Yes Queen," "The first word that came to mind was shameless," "It's still good!" and "Are you all homophobic in these comments too? It's not cute."

"Better than sitting in a corner selling drugs and killing people," an individual jumped in his defense. Another shared a similar thought: "If you are happy and confident in what you do, I am happy to fire you."