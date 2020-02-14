Sky Sports loves … Valentine's weekend | News News

















Sky Sports celebrates Valentine's weekend with a lot of special programming

This Friday is Valentine's Day and with a whole weekend to enjoy, Sky sports You are remembering some of the most loved moments on your screens.

Tune in this weekend to see a whole series of programs that will touch your hearts, as we remember the winning World Cup moments, emotional scenes and memorable fight nights.

In the last 25 years, Sky sports He has been on the pitch, in the ring and even on the side of the orchestra for scenes that have brought tears to your eyes and we bring them back this weekend.

Who can forget the much loved Frank Bruno lifting the world heavyweight title, the surprising success of the Leicester title under Claudio Ranieri or the emotional farewell of Sir Alex Ferguson after his 26 years of love with Manchester United?

At Alexandra Palace at Christmas, Fallon Sherrock captured the hearts of people around the world with a historic career at the World Darts Championship, where he beat Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic.

More recently, the men and women of England have delighted the public with the World Cup victories. Last summer, Eoin Morgan's team provided an impressive victory in the Cricket World Cup over New Zealand in an exciting final.

A lot of additional programming will be available and you can find it at Sky Sports Mix and available through Sky Sports On Demand from 6 in the morning on February 14 until 10 at night on Sunday, February 16