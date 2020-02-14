Single man offers $ 25,000 to anyone who can help him find a girlfriend – Up News Info Tampa

– The $ 25,000 offer from a Kansas man to the person who helps him find a girlfriend is getting a lot of attention before Valentine's Day.

In fact, if you help Jeff Gebhart find the perfect woman, he says he will not only give you $ 25,000, but also give another $ 25,000 to a local shelter for animals without killing.

"The main objective of this is to find the right girl for me, wherever I am," Gebhart told KCTV, a Up News Info affiliate.

The man at Prairie Village, 47, says he is tired of dating, especially online dating. So he consulted his closest friends and came up with a plan that involves some cash.

"Well, think about it, if you're in a happy marriage, what monetary value could you put in knowing the right person … sometime?" I ask.

Gebhart, who grew up in Kansas City and has never married, says the $ 25,000 figure is based approximately on how much he would spend on dating anyway over a period of time.

"My time, frustration and disappointment are definitely worth some kind of dollar figure, but that was more or less what would happen in the appointments," he said.

Gebhart launched a website on Sunday night, complete with a professional video, an extensive profile and surveys for people who think they are, or know, the perfect woman for him.

“You have a large number that applies. They go through our Willy Wonka machine and those who leave are the ones who would be excellent candidates for me, any of them, and that without looking at photos or knowing chemistry or anything, "he said.

By the way, Gebhart is a canine person, his dog Gunner comes with the deal!