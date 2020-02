CHICAGO (Up News Info) – Two people were injured in a shooting on I-57 near 119th Street during the night.

The two injured people suffered life-threatening wounds.

%MINIFYHTMLe5c8e6c8b935bbbd4b682757d01f891d11% %MINIFYHTMLe5c8e6c8b935bbbd4b682757d01f891d12%

A car with bullet holes was found, but it is not clear where the shooting took place.

All lanes have been reopened.

This is a developing story.