SF Mayor London Breed reveals that he was once charged, former public works director Nuru – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Calling him "in a spirit of transparency," San Francisco Mayor London Breed went to social media on Friday to reveal that he has long been friends with former public works director Mohammad Nuru, who has been charged with federal corruption charges, and even dated him in a moment.

Breed, who accepted Nuru's resignation as head of public works for the city this week, said he was surprised when the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of Nuru and San Francisco restaurateur Nick Bovis in January on charges of public corruption .

"It was with a deep sense of shock, sadness, disappointment and anger when I heard about federal charges against Mohammed announced two weeks ago," he wrote in the middle. “From the perspective of serving as his mayor, he was furious. The accusations against Mohammed and his co-defendants, if proven, represent a betrayal of public trust that affects the core of our mission and our duty as public servants. "

She said she also wanted to dispel some rumors that have been circulating.

"In the aftermath of a scandal in the City Hall, I believe that the Franciscans have the right to hear directly from their mayor," he wrote. "And also, frankly, to dispel some unfortunate rumors that have already begun to circulate."

“Mohammed Nuru and I have been close personal friends for over 20 years. We left for a short time, two decades ago, long before I applied for a position. However, he and his daughters, now adults, have remained close friends for all those years. "

She said those years of friendship have left her "confused and disconsolate." If the accusations are true, I can only wonder how someone could give up so much, for so little, jeopardize the reputation and livelihood earned with so much effort, and change the lives of family members, friends, colleagues and the citizens he served .

It was and still is shocking. ”

Breed said he wanted to be clear: “I never asked Mohammed Nuru to do something wrong, and he never asked me to do something inappropriate. I was not aware of the schemes alleged by the FBI until shortly before they were made public, and when I was informed, I immediately informed our City Attorney. ”

In addition to federal charges, San Francisco city attorney Dennis Herrera and driver Ben Rosenfield are conducting an independent investigation into allegations of irregularities against Nuru. Supervisors are also asking for an external audit.

Herrera issued the subpoenas on Wednesday to obtain records from eight companies and nonprofit organizations that her office has reason to believe were involved in channeling donations to fund city programs and events, including the financing of public works Christmas parties.

The subpoenas were delivered to PG,amp;E, the construction companies Webcor, Pankow and Clark Construction and the recycling business Recology. There were also three non-profit citations: the Lefty O'Doul’s Foundation for Children, the San Francisco Parks Alliance and the San Francisco Clean City Coalition. A press release said that a total of 10 citations were issued because some of the companies involved have more than one corporate entity.

"We follow the facts and follow the money," Herrera said in the press release. “We will follow the evidence wherever it leads. We will get to the bottom of this. The Franciscans do not deserve less.

In his post, Breed also wanted to reveal a "gift,quot; he received from Nuru.

"And in the spirit of my directive so that city employees are as transparent as possible, I want to point out that in my annual,quot; Declaration of Economic Interests ", which expires on April 1, I will voluntarily disclose a,quot; gift "of approximately $ 5,600 from Mohammed Nuru, "he wrote. “Last year, my personal car had broken down and Mohammed, acting as my friend, took him to a private car mechanic. The estimated cost of repairs seemed more than the 18-year-old car was worth, but Mohammed solved it. ”

"Later, when the car was not working yet, it helped insure the rent. The estimated value of those things is approximately $ 5,600. He had intended to sell the car (which still does not work constantly, even after repairs) and reimburse Mohammed. "

Nuru, 57, and Bovis, 56, have been friends for a long time. The United States Attorney's office alleges that the two participated in a scheme "to defraud the public of their right to the honest services of a public official through bribes or bribes,quot; in violation of their duty.

Prosecutors say Nuru accepted generous gifts from people with businesses in the city, including a $ 2,000 bottle of wine and trips from a wealthy Chinese developer looking to build a large mixed-use building in San Francisco.

They also claim that Nuru received free help or great discounts to fix his vacation home in rural northern California.

Nuru follows the Twitter name "MrCleanSF,quot; because he has supervised the public works department of the city, which is responsible for cleaning the streets, since 2012 and before that, he was a deputy there. The department also manages the design and construction of the city's facilities and has a project portfolio of more than $ 5.6 billion.

The mayor and other city leaders depended on Nuru teams to clean the streets before public events, which he did without being asked. But critics say his apartment was hard to sweep the homeless camps. Also, the sidewalks may have shone for the photographs, but they didn't stay that way for long, they say.

Bovis, 56, runs a Christmas toys campaign for children in need. He owns several businesses, including Lefty O ’Doul’s, a popular sports bar forced to move from Union Square to Fisherman’s Wharf. The grand reopening of Lefty in 2018 was attended by Breed, other elected leaders and Nuru.

Accusations of corruption have upset the town hall of San Francisco, and Breed and others profess their outrage and ignorance that a cozy and illegal scratch could occur in their city.