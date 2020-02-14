Search engines concentrate efforts in southern Douglas County.

About 90 people searched Gannon Stauch on Friday in southern Douglas County, and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has received 516 tips on the missing children case.

The 9-year-old boy, Lorson Ranch, was reported missing on January 27 by his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, who told authorities he was last seen going to a friend's house.

The search engines were also in southern Douglas County on Thursday in the Larkspur area. Efforts have included people on horseback and the use of search dogs and drones.

"The investigation and search processes continue parallel to each other," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "The goal is still to find Gannon and take him home safely."

Anyone with information about the case or Gannon's whereabouts should call the sheriff's office at 719-520-6666 or send an email to [email protected]