Score of six different flyers in Rout of Panthers – Up News Info Philly

SUNRISE, Florida (AP) – James van Riemsdyk had a goal and two assists and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Florida Panthers 6-2 Thursday night.

Robert Hagg, Sean Couturier, Scott Laughton, Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Tyler Pitlick scored for the Flyers. Carter Hart made 26 saves for his first away victory in eight games. Hart had lost his last seven starts on the road, from a 3-2 shootout victory against the Boston Bruins on November 10.

Justin Braun had three assists and Matt Niskanen had two when the Flyers improved to 9-3-1 in their last 12 games.

Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky allowed three goals in nine shots and was relieved by Sam Montembeault at the beginning of the second period. Montembeault made 16 saves. The Panthers fell to 2-5-1 in their last eight games.

With a 4-0 result, Huberdeau's shot from below the right circle surpassed Hart 33 seconds in the third to put the score 4-1.

Barkov's wrist shot from the left circle found the net at 4:56 and closed the score at 4-2.

Couturier's goal, a shot from the slot, beat Montembeault and made the score 5-2 with 5:08 remaining in the third. Hagg made the score 6-2 with 27 seconds remaining.

The Flyers took a 3-0 lead in the first.

Van Riemsdyk pushed a rebound beyond Bobrovsky 4:24 to make the score 1-0. Pitlick fired a shot from the right circle that went to the top shelf with 2:23 remaining in the first one that put the 2-0. Aube-Kuble found a loose disc in front of the net after MacKenzie Weegar of Florida did not interpret the rebound and beat Bobrovsky with 1:28 to play to stretch the lead to 3-0.

Laughton's goal, a shot at close range after a breakthrough from van Riemsdyk, led the lead 4-0 with 1:02 left in the second.

NOTES: Flyers D Shayne Gostis missed his fourth straight game because of a knee injury. … Barkov's goal was his number 152, tying him with Pavel Bure for third place in franchise history. … Panthers D Brian Boyle missed his fifth consecutive game with an upper body injury. … The Panthers are 0 of 11 in the power game in their last four games.

UNTIL NEXT TIME:

Flyers: at Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Panthers: introduces the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.