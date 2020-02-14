"Say hello to Mochi,quot; – Up News Info DC

– An adorable Bernese mountain dog is training to become a licensed therapy dog ​​to comfort bereaved families at a funeral home in North Carolina.

The funeral home Macon in Franklin shared the news on Facebook.

"Say hello to Mochi, the new member of Macon Funeral Home!" It's an eight-week Bernese mountain dog that loves people and loves to sleep, "said the Facebook post.

The puppy belongs to Tori McKay, the administrator of the Macon Funeral Home office.

"The Bernese mountain dog is a very loyal, affectionate and gentle animal, and it has always been my choice for a possible duel therapy dog," he wrote in a blog on the funeral home's website. "They have a history of being excellent therapy and support dogs, which comes from their friendly disposition and relaxed personalities."

McKay said he had dreamed of introducing a duel therapy dog ​​at the funeral home for ten years.

"My goal is to make funeral visits with Mochi (pronounced,quot; mow-chee ") when families request it, and I would also like to visit nursing homes in the afternoons every two weeks or so," he wrote.

McKay says he will send Moshi to Asheville for formal training when he is between six months and one year old. Until then, she is training and socializing her.

"So far, everyone has been very supportive, and Mochi has already made a difference in the lives of families this week," he wrote. "I've had people looking for bereavement therapy, and the reception on Facebook has been incredible."