Savannah Marshall can join Terri Harper as world champion, as British women threaten to take over | Boxing News

Harper: "It's amazing to inspire the next generation of women. You can do it. You don't have to win a gold medal to do what I'm doing."





Terri Harper is the new WBC super featherweight champion

"What woman wants the heavyweight mentioned after her name?"

Savannah Marshall, naturally, thought twice before being referred to in this way.

"But I guess having & # 39; champion & # 39; in the end makes it a little sweeter!"

Savannah Marshall challenges WBO light heavyweight title

Marshall can join the newly crowned Terri Harper as Britain's women's world champion if he defeats Geovana Peres for the WBO light heavyweight title on April 4, live Sky sports.

This is the new era of boxing where fights for the women's world title are not their own category, but they sit alongside men's fights. Harper fought before headliner Kell Brook, Marshall will do it before Lewis Ritson, but both in their home areas of Yorkshire and the northeast, respectively, because they are attractions in their own right.

Harper, in particular, is proof of the evolution of women's entry into professional boxing. Unlike Katie Taylor, Nicola Adams or Claressa Shields, she was not an Olympic hero; In fact, a year ago, he was doing overtime at his local chippy to make ends meet. Harper did things the hard way, fighting his first six times for little recognition and with little coverage.

"Women's boxing is reaching the limit at a tremendous rate," promoter Eddie Hearn said. "The stories and stories that come with these wrestlers? Terri Harper worked in a chip shop and saw Katie Taylor on television and thought:" I should have stayed in that. "He returned to the gym and now he is a champion. We "also have Shannon Courtenay and April Hunter."

When the time came for Harper, he took advantage of the effort to hit Eva Wahlstrom (16 years older than her and with 17 more fights under her belt) to become super featherweight champion of the WBC. It's an important milestone for an English woman: Jane Couch won belts that are no longer in circulation and Adams never won a world title fight.

Harper, 23, from a small town in Doncaster, never expected this when he saw boxing for the first time on a reality television show: "Never in a million years. I loved boxing in small room shows and now, here I am, on the biggest stage, I love it.

"It's what everyone proposes in boxing. This is the most prestigious belt there is."

"It's amazing to inspire the next generation of women. You can do it. You don't have to win a gold medal to do what I'm doing."

Marshall did not win a medal despite competing in London 2012 and Rio 2016, but his value as a professional could still bear fruit: his world title opportunity will reach the weight division above his preference.

"The position I was in: I have a high risk and a low reward," said Marshall, undefeated in eight. "I took this opportunity."

The threat Marshall carries is that she is the only person, amateur or professional, to beat the fearsome American Shields, who won the Olympic gold medal twice and was a three-peso world champion. Surely they should solve that score?

"For Savannah, this is the beginning of becoming a multi-weight world champion," said Hearn. "She has to lose (in weight) and fight Shields. Even for Shields, she could fight Savannah in light heavyweight, which would be another kind of weight to become a champion."

"That's where we are heading: a super fight between Savannah and Shields."

Claressa Shields is one of the most dominant boxing champions.

Katie Taylor is expected to face Amanda Serrano this year

Marshall said of Harper: "What a girl. She beat a reigning world champion of 10 years. I want some of that. Female boxing is a hotbed."

This new generation has rivalries ready to be exploited. Harper idolizes Katie Taylor but, make no mistake, if the opportunity arises she would hunt her.

Irish Taylor, the flag-bearer and now veteran, is expected to fight Amanda Serrano this year in what would be the greatest women's fight of all time. Fifty-five unbeaten fights combined, Ireland vs New York, countless world championship belts between them and is constantly increasing.

These types of fights are held regularly among elite level women who desperately want to crown a queen. It is set to continue with the British at the forefront.