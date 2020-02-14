Saudi minister says there are no plans for MBS, Netanyahu meeting | Israel News

The Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister has denied media reports about a possible meeting between the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, amid speculation about the normalization of ties between the Arab states of the Gulf and Israel.

"There is no planned meeting between Saudi Arabia and Israel," Prince Faisal bin Farhan told the Al Arabiya English website owned by Saudi Arabia on Thursday in response to reports in the Israeli media.

"The policy of Saudi Arabia has been very clear since the beginning of this conflict. There are no relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, and the Kingdom is firmly behind Palestine."

The two countries' interest in containing Iran has increasingly converged with both seeing Tehran as a major threat, but Saudi Arabia argues that any relationship depends on Israel's withdrawal from the lands captured in the Middle East war of 1967, territory that Palestinians seek a future state.

Netanyahu appeared last month at a White House event in which the president of the United States, Donald Trump, offered a plan that proposed creating a Palestinian entity but deviated from a Saudi initiative in 2002.

The Palestinian leadership has rejected Trump's plan, saying it greatly favors Israel and will deny them a viable independent state.

But some Arab Gulf states welcomed the efforts of the United States in a measure that is considered to prioritize close ties with Washington vital to counter Iran over unshakable historical support for the Palestinians.

In 2017, an Israeli cabinet minister said the country had undercover contacts with Riyadh, and Israel Radio reported that Prince Mohammed had met with officials in Israel, which led to an official denial of Saudi Arabia.

Netanyahu, who faces charges of criminal corruption and seeks re-election next month, previously noted covert cooperation with the Arab states, without naming them.

The Israeli prime minister with more years of service met with the leader of Sudan last week during a visit to Uganda.

Prince Faisal said Saudi Arabia had always shown its readiness to normalize ties with Israel provided there is a "fair and equitable agreement,quot; agreed by Israel and the Palestinians.

"In the absence of that, Saudi policy will remain firm," he added.