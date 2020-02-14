Saturday Haydock: Coach Quotes | Racing news





One For Arthur ridden by Derek Fox crosses the line to win the Randox Health Grand National

One For Arthur takes his next step on the way back to Aintree at the Great National Unibet trial in Haydock.

Three years will pass in April since the stable star of Lucinda Russell became the second winner trained in Scotland of the most famous obstacle course in the world, since he has made only five competitive starts, including a sixth place in the National of the year past.

%MINIFYHTML6c69f390feb7f26b62bf3fcc2b937a6711% %MINIFYHTML6c69f390feb7f26b62bf3fcc2b937a6712%

So far, this 11-year term has run with credit in Kelso before finishing fifth when tackling the famous fences for the fourth time in Becher Chase in December.

Connections expressed his joy after One For Arthur was awarded 10st 2lb for this year's spectacular Aintree, when the weights were officially revealed earlier this week, and there is confidence within the camp that the veteran is still on top of his powers

Russell said: "We are anxious to run it on Saturday. You will probably need the race to sharpen it a bit, but we are very happy with it at home."

"I think he is in better shape than this time last year, we are certainly much more relaxed. I think he could even be in better shape than the year he won the National. Hopefully it will continue that way between now and April.

"I hope it is competitive this weekend, but it is a means to an end. I hope everything goes well, and we hope to return to Aintree with him."

One For Arthur will face 10 rivals in what promises to be a matter of attrition for more than three and a half miles.

Another horse with Aintree ambitions is the Vintage Clouds, trained by Sue Smith, who is betting on a second successive victory at Haydock after last month's victory at Peter Marsh Chase.

Initially, the connections were great in a second Grand National bet after Gray did not go beyond the first fence in last year's renovation, but since then he has changed his mind.

"Vintage Clouds has been fine since Peter Marsh Chase," said Smith.

"It was a lovely performance, and we were delighted with the way he jumped. It was great to see him put everything together."

"The Grand National is now back on the agenda. We only have to decide from time to time if he also participates in the Ultimate Handicap at the Cheltenham Festival, which was second last year."

Lord Du Mesnil is in the shape of his life after a hat-trick of victories, with his two most recent wins at Haydock.

The French import has an entry in Grand National, but coach Richard Hobson is not looking beyond this weekend.

He said: "He likes the course at Haydock. I've been saying all along that he needs the right terrain conditions and that, therefore, brings Haydock to the equation."

"He has options after this, even at the Cheltenham Festival, but I just want to run once at a time."

The weights are headed by Elegant Escape, trained by Colin Tizzard, who was seen finishing sixth for the last time when he bid for consecutive victories at the Grand National of Wales.

Joe Tizzard, his father's assistant, said: "Elegant Escape has been placed in two Ladbrokes Trophys and has won a Welsh National. He probably has not received the class for a Gold Cup, so he will run in Haydock, Cheltenham probably skips , and then roll into Aintree.

"In fact, I think his career at Welsh National this year was not his real career, because he vanished from four."

Paul Nicholls trusts Yala Enki, who claimed this award two years ago when he was trained by Venetia Williams.

Other applicants include Nicky Martin's The Two Amigos, winner of Ballyoptic, winner of Charlie Hall Chase, trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, and Geronimo of Sandy Thomson's courtyard.

Rest of Haydock Card

The Worlds End is committed to its third four-game victory this season at Unibet Rendlesham Hurdle in Haydock.

Tom George's charge had a quick start to the campaign by landing the Grade Two West Yorkshire Hurdle in Wetherby, before having to deal with small honors in third place behind star player Paisley Park and Thistlecrack at Long Distance Hurdle in Newbury

After the late defection of Paisley Park, The Worlds End took advantage of what seemed like an excellent opportunity to reach Grade One gold at Ascot in December, firing L & # 39; Ami Serge at Marsh Hurdle.

George is optimistic that his position may increase his account this weekend, before a likely rematch with Paisley Park at Paddy Power Stayers & # 39; Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival next month.

"He's in good shape," said the Cotswolds coach.

"He has had a good preparation since his last race, and it seems like a good springboard for him."

"He has already had a very good season. He has won a grade one and a grade two, and whatever he does from this point is a bonus, to be honest."

"He seems to like heavy terrain as he ages, so everything seems to be in his favor."

"You don't have to worry about Paisley Park, which is good!"

The End of the World must grant 6 pounds to each of its five rivals in Merseyside, including the Warren Greatrex Emitom.

Undefeated in his first five starts before chasing Champ at home in a grade one in Aintree, the six-year-old boy was a disappointing last of six upon his return from a long absence at Relkeel Hurdle in Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

However, Greatrex relies on a much better display on Saturday.

He said: "I was disappointed in his return to action in Cheltenham on New Year's Day, but I attributed it to him being rusty after an injury dismissal."

"Now he is in the best order and has studied a lot. His work has been very, very good, and we left him at the Stayers & # 39; Hurdle this week."

"It's a great day for him at Haydock, but I would expect a much better race."

Clyne (Evan Williams), Donna & # 39; s Diamond (Chris Grant), One Night In Milan (Keith Dalgleish) and West Approach (Colin Tizzard) complete the training.

Second grade honors are also at stake in Albert Bartlett Prestige Novices & # 39; Hurdle, in which David Pipe's Ramses De Teillee is the potential stellar attraction.

Gray also had the option of running at the Unibet Grand National Trial with the same card, but connections have chosen to adhere to the smallest obstacles on the way to a possible appearance at the Albert Bartlett in Cheltenham.

Pipe said: "We really didn't want to give him a load of more than three and a half miles through the fences, so we decided to stay on the path of the obstacle for now."

"He has won well in his last two obstacle races and seems to be in very good shape. We all know he likes the test conditions, so I hope he runs well."

"We will see how he performs this weekend before deciding whether to target Albert Bartlett in Cheltenham."

However, Ramses De Teillee may not have things in his own way: with Jepeck of Anthony Honeyball, Kalooki, trained by Philip Hobbs, and the pair of Overthetop and Port Of Mars of Olly Murphy declared the triumph.

Murphy said: "Both horses are progressing well. Port Of Mars will love the test conditions, and I thought it was impressive in Chepstow on the last day."

"Overall, it wasn't right when he ran at Sandown in December, but he recovered well to win at Newcastle, probably beating a decent enough horse in second place (Prince Kayf)."

"Both horses are going one way on Saturday."

Gary Moore's Goshen is a notable Unibet defector Victor Ludorum Juvenile Hurdle. In his absence, the French assailant Rockadenn will be eager to continue his winning streak at the expense of Sir Psycho, trained by Paul Nicholls.

Unowhatimeanharry, the former star that remains, is at the head of the weights of the Pertemps network handicap obstacle. Rivals include last year's winner, Sykes, Kilbricken Storm, Young Bull in shape and Portrush Ted of Greatrex.