Sassy Thief Arrives at SF Mom-and-Pop Pizza Restaurant – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – A small family business in San Francisco was the target of a robbery on Thursday and the owners hope their surveillance images will help them catch the author.

The theft occurred at the Nob Hill Pizza and Shawarma restaurant on California Street between Polk and Larkin streets just after 4 p.m. Thursday. The owner, Abdel Belayadi, could not believe how calculated and calm the thief was when he went straight to the cash register.

Surveillance images show the suspect walking casually to the cash register while the employees were busy at the back of the restaurant.

"It is probably a customer or has come before. I knew how we opened the cash register," said Belayadi.

Belayadi says his wife was the closest employee to the registry. They are grateful that no one was injured when the thief quickly left the store.

Belayadi says it will change the way he does business. He started his restaurant almost 20 years ago and is known to feed the homeless community daily.

"It's not someone we help every day and trust people; we've never had that before," said Belayadi.

If you recognize the man in the surveillance images, you are asked to call the San Francisco police department at (415) 575-4444