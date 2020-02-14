Sandown Friday abandoned meeting | Racing news





Sandown – Friday's encounter lost

Friday's meeting at Sandown has been abandoned due to waterlogging.

The course failed an inspection early in the morning, as the stormy weather last week continued to affect racing matches.

Course employee Andrew Cooper cited "several areas of false and unavoidable terrain in both fields after yesterday's rain,quot; when he announced the abandonment of the Royal Gold Artillery Cup card seven races shortly after 7 am.