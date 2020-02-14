Sam Smith releases the Valentine song and announces a new album

Capitol Records

The singer & # 39; Writing & # 39; s on the Wall & # 39; Celebrate Valentine's Day with the release of his new single & # 39; To Die for & # 39; and announces the next arrival of his album of the same name.

Sam smith He released his new single, "To Die for," and the accompanying video on Friday, February 14, 2020, after announcing his third album of the same name.

The 27-year-old singer premiered the song alongside a visual, which opens with a sample of the 2001 cult film "Donnie Darko", on Valentine's Day, after causing the launch throughout the week with a pop-up shop in the Soho district of London.

"I put my heart and soul in this song," Sam wrote on Instagram. "So happy & # 39; To Die For & # 39; is yours now and I can't express how excited I am to sing this live one day soon. You can watch the official video on YouTube now, I hope you like it xx."

The star also revealed her third studio album, "Die for", will be released on May 1, 2020, with the collection available to pre-order now.

"My THIRD album TO DIE is yours on May 1! You can book it tomorrow," they tweeted along with the cover. "I am more proud of this album than anything I have done."

They added: "I really broke free for the past two years while writing this and I hope you can dance and relate to these stories. It's all for you, always xx."