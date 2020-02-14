Russians pressure US forces in northeastern Syria

WASHINGTON – Russia is intensifying a campaign of pressure on US military forces. UU. In northeastern Syria after the US withdrawal of much of that area before a Turkish cross-border offensive last fall, US military officials and diplomats say.

Russian military personnel have had more and more confrontations with US troops on the roads of the region, breaking agreements between the two countries to stay away from each other. Russian helicopters fly closer to American troops. And on Wednesday, a US-led convoy returned fire after being attacked near a checkpoint manned by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad of Syria, backed by Russia.

US officials say these actions by Russian personnel and their Syrian allies are designed to present a constant set of challenges, surveys and usurpations to slowly create new facts on the ground and make the US military presence. UU. There – to protect the oil fields and help fight the remnants of the Islamic State – more subdued.

"These are not daily events, but they have increased in number and therefore it is worrying," said James F. Jeffrey, the chief US diplomat who oversees Syria's problems, last week.