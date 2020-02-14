Russians pressure US forces in northeastern Syria

WASHINGTON – Russia is intensifying a campaign of pressure on US military forces. UU. In northeastern Syria after the US withdrawal of much of that area before a Turkish cross-border offensive last fall, US military officials and diplomats say.
Russian military personnel have had more and more confrontations with US troops on the roads of the region, breaking agreements between the two countries to stay away from each other. Russian helicopters fly closer to American troops. And on Wednesday, a US-led convoy returned fire after being attacked near a checkpoint manned by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad of Syria, backed by Russia.
US officials say these actions by Russian personnel and their Syrian allies are designed to present a constant set of challenges, surveys and usurpations to slowly create new facts on the ground and make the US military presence. UU. There – to protect the oil fields and help fight the remnants of the Islamic State – more subdued.
"These are not daily events, but they have increased in number and therefore it is worrying," said James F. Jeffrey, the chief US diplomat who oversees Syria's problems, last week.
The clashes run the risk of increasing to a significant hostile encounter between Washington and Moscow in the northeast of the country, even when Russian-backed Syrian government troops have intensified an offensive against rebel enclaves in Idlib, in northwestern Syria.
"We know they are pushing," Vice Admiral Tim Szymanski, a Navy SEAL who is deputy head of the Army's Special Operations Command, said in an interview. He echoed the evaluation of other government and independent analysts who say the Russians will continue to seek an advantage in the Northeast, even in areas patrolled by US and Syrian Kurdish allies and where Russian personnel are not supposed to go.
On Wednesday, a convoy led by soldiers of the US army was arrested at a checkpoint of the Syrian army east of the city of Qamishli. Photographs and video of the scene circulating in social networks, and then confirmed by the Pentagon, showed armored vehicles with American, Russian and Syrian flags side by side. Some residents threw stones at American vehicles. Another resident threw a bucket of dirt in the back of a vehicle. Another tried to light some of the vehicles on fire, according to a Department of Defense official.
A brief shooting broke out, with a murdered Syrian man. No Americans died, but one was slightly injured after receiving hand wounds in the chaos that followed, the official said.
"After the coalition troops issued a series of warnings and attempts to reduce the scale, the patrol was attacked with small arms by unknown individuals," said Colonel Myles Caggins, spokesman for the US-led coalition in Baghdad that oversees operations in northeastern Syria. . "In self-defense, coalition troops returned fire."
An official with the Russian defense ministry said the arrival of Russian troops on the scene made it "possible to avoid further escalation of the conflict," according to Tass news agency, a claim that US officials later dismissed.
The meeting provoked strong criticism from Brett McGurk, the former special envoy of President Trump to the coalition fighting the Islamic State.
"We have American soldiers with a poorly defined mission in Syria (‘ protect oil ") after leaving ¾ once stable territory by Trump's order, now forced to navigate roads controlled by Russian and Syrian regime forces." McGurk said on Twitter. "Too much to ask our brave warriors."
Last October, Trump abruptly ordered the complete withdrawal of the 1,000 US troops that help Syrian Kurdish forces fight the pockets of Islamic State fighters, opening the way for a bloody Turkish cross-border offensive. Then, Trump, with the same abruptness, reversed and allowed some 500 troops to remain in a much smaller operational area to protect Syria's coveted eastern oil fields from the Islamic State, as well as the Syrian government and its Russian partners.
Since then, US military officials say, Russia and its Syrian allies have been pushing the boundaries of the agreements that Russia and the United States reached on which armies would patrol what territory. The two sides established special communication channels to avoid colliding with each other on the ground, a process that the Pentagon calls confusion.
But Mr. Trump has very clearly pointed out his skepticism about Syria's mission, and Moscow sees it as an invaluable opportunity, analysts say.
"A Russian confrontation with US troops would run the risk of encouraging Trump to lash out and bend, but if Russia and its local allies can sustain a constant campaign of low-level challenges in which dynamics are manipulated and red lines blur So who knows what could happen, "said Charles R. Lister, a member of the Middle East Institute.
"Some random and unpredictable confrontations or clashes, such as the one near Qamishli, could easily enter Trump's radar and pave the way for a complete US withdrawal," Lister said.
US military officials and diplomats point to a series of troubling events in recent weeks. The Russians flooded the channel of confusion with requests to operate in areas patrolled by the Americans, and then ignored US objections and traveled there anyway. American patrols blocked the roads, forcing these Russian patrols to turn around. The Russians have also conducted land patrols on their own when they were supposed to conduct Russian-Turkish joint patrols in areas controlled by Turkey after their raid.
The prevalence of Syrian and Russian forces is a problem not only on the ground, but also in the air, where the large number of reconnaissance drones and other airplanes has eroded American air superiority, a US defense official said.
US officials express fear that these clashes may intensify after the end of the Idlib campaign, and Russia and the Assad government turn their attention to the northeast.
US officials had predicted that these potentially dangerous clashes with the Russians and their Syrian allies would intensify. In an interview last November, shortly after the Turkish incursion, General Kenneth F. McKenzie, head of the Central Command of the armed forces, said protecting the oil fields could create a greater challenge for Syrian army troops than for the Islamic State.
"I would expect that at some point the regime will move towards that ground," said General McKenzie.
The last time pro-Syrian government forces and allied Russian mercenaries threatened US troops near the oil fields, in February 2018, the United States He unleashed an artillery and an aerial bombardment that left between 200 and 300 of the attacking combatants dead.
After US and Russian commanders agreed in late 2017 to fly on opposite sides of a 45-mile stretch of the Euphrates to avoid accidents in the increasingly congested skies of eastern Syria, Russian fighter jets violated that agreement half a dozen sometimes a day, American commanders said.
The Americans said it was an effort by Moscow to test the resolution of the United States, incite the pilots of the United States Air Force to react precipitously and help the Syrian army to solidify territorial gains before any diplomatic conversation destined to solve the civil war of the country.
Thomas Gibbons-Neff contributed reports.
