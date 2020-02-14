Russell Crowe will supposedly withdraw from the public eye until he has lost weight

Russell Crowe, the star actor who rose to fame in the film business with his role in the 2000 period film, Gladiator, He has apparently appeared unrecognizable to his recent fans after he had to increase his weight for a role in a movie.

In fact, the sources who spoke with Page Six explained that Russell intends to withdraw from the public eye at the moment to lose some weight and recover his loot.

The source who spoke with them said that people have not seen Russell in the spotlight lately because he is trying to shed a few pounds to make him look like the stallion he once was. Fans of the actor know that he is not reluctant to change his body for roles.

In addition, reports have stated that Russell had to pack the food for his new thriller, Deranged after his successful period as CEO of Fox, Roger Ailes. As previously reported, Russell had to play Roger Ailes in the miniseries, The loudest voice.

Regarding the Oscar winner's lifestyle, the source stated that Russell felt very ashamed of his overweight photos. Apparently, the star likes to eat meat and loves to eat junk food. However, recent photos of him looking vulnerable hurt his ego.

Reportedly, when Russell's photos hanging out at Bar Roma at the Sydney airport were published in the media, Russell felt embarrassed that his stomach was sticking out of his shirt. Besides, it didn't help that he was reaching into the back of his sweatpants.

Although Crowe won a Golden Globe for his performance in the aforementioned miniseries, Russell skipped the event due to wildfires in Australia at that time.

Russell was also busy dating his family after his divorce, which has taken time from his career. The actor, these days, likes to spend time with his family and does it whenever he can.



