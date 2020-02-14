Rufus Sewell will give life to Elvis Presley's father in the biography of Baz Luhrmann

%MINIFYHTMLa7f7cb05f32b6a5fbc687a6bf4b5b80211% %MINIFYHTMLa7f7cb05f32b6a5fbc687a6bf4b5b80212%

The actor, who recently played Judy Garland's separate husband, Sid Luft in & # 39; Judy & # 39 ;, will join Maggie Gyllenhaal, Austin Butler and Tom Hanks in the cast.

Rufus Sewell will play Elvis presleyof the father in the new biographical film by Baz Luhrmann.

The British will join Maggie Gyllenhaal, who was announced as Elvis's mother, Gladys, earlier this week (begins February 10).

Austin Butler He was previously elected as Elvis while Tom Hanks It is set to play the former manager of the King, Colonel Tom Parker.

The film will focus on the relationship of the rock icon with the man who led his career.

Sewell recently won praise for playing Judy Garlandhusband separated from Sid Luft in another biopic "Judy".