Rom-Com movie tournament: And the winner is …

The results are finally in!

36 competitors started our tournament to discover which movie is the best romantic comedy ever and now, four rounds later, we are ready to crown the winner!

Of our finalists, third place was the modern version of a Shakespeare classic with 10 things I hate about you.

Their vows determined that our second place was the lovely southern love story Sweet home Alabama.

As for the winner? With 41% of the votes, that sounded Beautiful woman He is the winner!

the Julia RobertsY Richard Gere Classic, with its incredibly citable lines and unforgettable fashion, is a great option to enjoy bragging rights for the best romantic comedy.

To really celebrate the occasion, we suggest that after a romantic date with your partner or among your friends at the Galentine Day celebration, put the film to honor your victory.