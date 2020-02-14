Robert De Niro and his separated wife agree to the custody agreement of their 7-year-old daughter

Robert De Niro, despite his incredibly successful career, has definitely found some legal disputes. In other words, all is not well in the world of De Niro. First reported by Page Six, the media states that the actor and his separated wife recently met in a Manhattan court on Valentine's Day to establish a custody agreement regarding their 7-year-old son.

In what is considered the most romantic day of the year, the Godfather student and Grace Hightower agreed to a parenting agreement that Robert said he felt "great,quot; when he left the Supreme Court of Manhattan.

Judge Matthew Cooper said the agreement between the aforementioned couple essentially resolved many of the disagreements they had previously. Reportedly, the actor was seen reading a script on his laptop while his lawyers fought on his behalf inside the courtroom.

Page Six states that sources could hear Robert's lawyer say it was "the same old shit over and over,quot;, while Hightower's lawyer hinted that Robert was worth "one billion dollars." So far, it is not clear what the terms of the agreement were.

Legal sources have stated that Grace and De Niro have not yet resolved their financial problems either. However, they signed a 31-page custody agreement regarding their 7-year-old son. As noted above, De Niro has found several legal quagmires in recent months.

Bridget Hill, on January 30, reported that Robert De Niro had no intention of paying the woman who filed allegations of sexual harassment and gender discrimination against him in a civil lawsuit initially filed last year.

De Niro's lawyer in the case, Hillary Raimondi, argued that Robert De Niro refused to settle the lawsuit, which means that the actor will not pay the money he is asking for. As previously reported, Graham Chase Robinson filed a $ 12 million lawsuit against the Academy Award winner in October.

She claims that Robert subjected her to a variety of sexist behaviors and treatments, including forcing him to wash clothes and other errands, even though she was the vice president of the production company he founded and directed.



