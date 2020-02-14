Robbie Williams and Wife Welcome Baby No. 4

%MINIFYHTML4d9e77153dccc5a75d39876ce9f4837211% %MINIFYHTML4d9e77153dccc5a75d39876ce9f4837212%

Wenn

Take That singer and his wife of almost a decade, Ayda Field, are delighted to announce the joyful arrival of the latest addition to their growing family.

Up News Info –

Robbie williams is a new dad

The pop star and her actress and television host wife, Ayda fieldThey welcomed their fourth son, their son Beau, through the same "amazing" substitute, who took his daughter Coco.

%MINIFYHTML4d9e77153dccc5a75d39876ce9f4837213% %MINIFYHTML4d9e77153dccc5a75d39876ce9f4837214%

The full name of the newborn is Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams.

%MINIFYHTML4d9e77153dccc5a75d39876ce9f4837215% %MINIFYHTML4d9e77153dccc5a75d39876ce9f4837216%

Robbie revealed the great news on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020, sharing a snap of his son's feet along with those of his other three children on Instagram.

<br />

Field has suggested that there will be no more children in the future of the couple, adding that they are "officially complete as a family."

"On this Valentine's day, we would like to celebrate love in the most incredible way … Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams," he wrote. "As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but he was born through our same amazing substitute. We are very blessed to have our son safe in our arms and are officially complete as a family."

Robbie and Ayda are also parents of Colette Josephine, 17, also known as Coco, Teddy, seven, and her son Charlton, five.