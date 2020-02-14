Rita Ora recovers from a tonsillectomy & # 39; painful & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML8a4bec081be6593597c87fa8cf2f21db11% %MINIFYHTML8a4bec081be6593597c87fa8cf2f21db12%

The singer of & # 39; Hot Right Now & # 39; opens and likes to paint while recovering from a surgical procedure & # 39; painful & # 39; which he recently underwent to remove his tonsils.

Rita prays He is using art to recover after undergoing a "painful" tonsilctomy operation.

The star revealed that he underwent surgery to remove the tonsils in a Valentine's Day message on February 14, 2020 to his fans, explaining that he had been suffering in the last two weeks but had used the time to "relax and heal. "

Her post included a video of her painting of homemade Valentine's cards in her garden, which she captioned: "So in the last 2 weeks I went to a tonsillectomy and let me tell you it's no joke. It's VERY painful, but on the side positive is it gave me time to reflect, relax and heal. "

"It is a blessing to be able to heal in peace and put everything in perspective and visualize the rest of your year and what is coming or what you want to achieve."

Revealing that he had used his downtime to practice his art, the "R.I.P." Hitmaker added: "Also learning new things has always been an obsession of mine. I'm not Monet in any way, but I'm sure I like a little color. So I made some fast vday cards affordable for the ones I love."

The video, which showed that she had been trapped in the paint on her lawn, provoked adolescent responses from her famous friends, with both Charli XCX Y Vanessa Hudgens describing her as "pretty" and Diplo Y Sofia Richie Also sending his love.

Rita's mother, Vera, and her sister Elena also joined in love, and her mother wrote: "Be my Valentine."

The musician is ready to go on tour in March, taking a walk to South America and Singapore before returning to play at the British Summer Time event in his native United Kingdom in July.