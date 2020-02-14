Rihanna – Within her plans for Valentine's Day after her separation from Hassan Jameel

Valentine's Day is here and Rihanna is single! This also marks the first time he has not had a vacation relationship in the last three years or so!

That said, fans have been curious to know how she feels about it and also, what are her plans as a single woman for Valentine's Day!

%MINIFYHTML83df2c14aa9a9c7c1cd68b99a817965211% %MINIFYHTML83df2c14aa9a9c7c1cd68b99a817965212%

It turns out that Rihanna doesn't care at all.

In addition, it seems that he will spend the day working on spreading his empire as usual.

In other words, after separating from her boyfriend Hassan Jameel last month, the singer and businesswoman will treat February 14 like any other normal day on the calendar.

This is what a source tells HollywoodLife, explaining that "Rihanna is perfectly happy to do her thing on Valentine's Day this year and it really is like any other day for her."

Although his almost three-year romance came to an end this winter, he has much more in mind than heartbreak.

The insider said: "In any case, you are taking advantage of this opportunity to promote and sell your Savage x Fenty lingerie line to help women increase their confidence and feel good about themselves." Rihanna doesn't need a man to be happy. He has been having fun since the break up, going out and having a good time. She is a true believer that God has a plan for everything and knows that things work as they are supposed to. "

Another source also told the store that this Valentine's Day will be just a quiet day for the superstar.

Ad

According to them, she had a great time single and spending time with her close friends, working on new music and other businesses.



Post views:

0 0