Rihanna takes her lingerie set to a completely different level with new wild photos x fenty for Valentine's Day

Rihanna has decided to drop her jaws in a sexy white creation that is part of her Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

The photos shared by the brand show the singer and tycoon wearing white panties and matching bras.

The singer is surrounded by a large wedding veil and curlers in her hair. Fans find that the singer looks awesome, but they still want her album.

A sponsor shared: "If Rihanna doesn't see play dress and release a damn album now. 😭😭😭😭😭😭 Lol. Riri always kills!

This supporter wrote: "About a year ago, I bought my first SavageX bra during the sale of Zalando. Today the last VIP box arrived, and every new piece seems to be more comfortable. Every now and then, all other brands leave my closet for make room for your new pieces. I love the styles, product quality and the message they send. Thank you for giving everyone the opportunity to feel sexy and dress accordingly. Keep doing what you are doing. 💖 "

Meanwhile, a source spoke with Hollywood life and revealed Rihanna's plan for Valentine's Day after separating from Hassan Jameel.

The expert shared: "Rihanna is perfectly happy to do her thing on Valentine's Day this year, and it really is like any other day for her. In any case, she is taking advantage of this opportunity to promote and sell her line of lingerie Savage x Fenty to help women increase their confidence and feel good about themselves. "

The source continued explaining: "Rihanna doesn't need a man to be happy. She has been having fun since the break up, going out and having a good time. She is a true believer that God has a plan for everything, and knows that things work. how they are supposed to do it. "

The person continued to reveal: This Valentine's Day is a Friday for Robyn. She is perfectly happy that it is a very quiet day. She does not want to stress because she is having a good single time and doing what she wants to do, whether spending time with friends, working in music or other companies. And when it comes to going on future dates, he does everything on his own terms because that is the person he is, he plays by his own rules. She doesn't need a day like Valentine's Day to tell her how she should feel or how to address it. She's good!"

RiRi is making more money movements.



