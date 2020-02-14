Rihanna accused of cheating fans with the marketing of her lingerie line

Instagram

The monthly subscription service of the company Savage x Fenty is called & # 39; deceptive & # 39; in a complaint filed by the Truth in Advertising (TINA) surveillance group.

Up News Info –

RihannaLingerie company Savage x Fenty has been accused of "deceptive marketing" for subscribing customers to a monthly subscription service "without clearly revealing" all terms and conditions.

The nonprofit monitoring group Truth in Advertising (TINA) filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission and the California District Attorney's Office for Santa Cruz County, who claimed that the organization has been trying to deceive customers promoting discounts that can only be used once they register for the $ 49.95 VIP subscription per month.

%MINIFYHTML2d10d5da5820a00b0e26353d4ad3c04c11% %MINIFYHTML2d10d5da5820a00b0e26353d4ad3c04c12%

"It deceptively promotes discounts and prices of products that are only available to consumers who are subject to the company's membership program without clearly and visibly revealing this fact in their marketing materials," TINA said in its complaint.

According to the watchdog, they discovered that when using the Savage x Fenty online store, VIP membership is automatically added when a customer adds something to the shopping cart. However, the monthly recurring rate is not included in the total amount, and buyers only realize this in the small print of the site during the payment process. Only if they know how to eliminate the monthly membership of their carts, customers can see the normal price of the items.

"By default, the company enrolls consumers in a negative option offer known as Xtra VIP Membership without clearly and visibly revealing all material terms and conditions, such as the need to take affirmative measures every month to avoid recurring monthly charges," The complaint continued. .

After filing the complaint, Emma Tully, spokesperson for Savage x Fenty, which Rihanna launched in May 2018, responded by email to CNN companies and said: "These accusations are false and based on misconceptions of our Business We are proud of our flexibility membership program because it allows us to offer unparalleled quality and value to our customers.

"We strongly believe in transparency, so we provide multiple disclosures of the terms of membership throughout the shopping experience, within the advertisements and through our ambassador participation policies."

Tully added that Savage x Fenty has not yet received any inquiries from the Federal Trade Commission.