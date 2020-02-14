Representative Betty McCollum calls Israel's lobby as a "hate group,quot; in a Facebook ad – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML2fe55c86f889f92b7e00fb51a1d3067011% %MINIFYHTML2fe55c86f889f92b7e00fb51a1d3067012%

Representative Betty McCollum is calling the pro-Israel lobby a "hate group,quot; after she reportedly paid for a Facebook ad linked to a petition that said she and other Democrats in Congress were somehow a "more sinister,quot; threat to Israel than the Islamic one. State.

McCollum, who represents the Fourth District of Minnesota, issued a statement Wednesday saying that the announcement and petition of the Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) was a form of hate speech, making AIPAC a hate group.

"This is not an empty political rhetoric," he said, adding that "attacks like this may be common in the Trump era, but should never be normalized."

According to the Jewish Telegraph Agency, the announcement in question showed the image of McCollum, as well as those of the representatives Ilhan Omar, also of Minnesota, and Rashida Tlaib, of Michigan, saying: "Radicals in the Democratic Party are pressing Policies Semites and anti-Israelis tear down the throats of the American people. "

The announcement was published late last month and was reportedly linked to a petition that said: "It is essential to protect our Israeli allies, especially when they face threats from Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, ISIS and, perhaps more sinister, right here in the United States Congress. " . "

Since then, the ad has been removed from Facebook, and AIPAC issued an apology last week, saying its message was "poorly worded." Still, the group said there is a small group of Democrats in Congress who are working to erode the bipartisan nature of Israel-USA. UU. relationship.

In his statement, McCollum said Israel's lobby to tell its supporters that she and other Democrats were "more sinister,quot; than ISIS was a form of incitement. He said he met with representatives of AIPAC of Minnesota last year.

McCollum's statement also addressed AIPAC's commitment to bipartisanship.

"AIPAC claims to be a bipartisan organization, but its use of hate speech actually makes it a hate group," he said. “Arming anti-Semitism and hatred to silence the debate, AIPAC mocks the Democrats and mocks our core values. I hope the Democrats understand what is at stake and take a stand because working to promote peace, human rights and justice is not sinister, it is fair. ”

McCollum is the author of a bill that would prohibit funding to Israel if it keeps Palestinian minors in military detention. Meanwhile, Omar and Tlaib support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel for their occupation of the West Bank.

This is not the first time in recent political history that a Minnesota legislator has been in a public dispute with AIPAC. Last year, Omar apologized for a tweet in which she suggested that AIPAC was buying support for Israel in Washington. Many saw the tweet as playing in anti-Semitic troops.