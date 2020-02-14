Reorganization of the UK government of Boris Johnson: Who is inside and who is outside? The | UK news

Sajid Javid resigned as United Kingdom Chancellor of the Ministry of Finance after Prime Minister Boris Johnson established the conditions that "any minister that is respected,quot; would reject, he said, while several senior leaders made a dramatic reorganization of the cabinet on Thursday.

The prime minister ordered Javid to fire his closest assistants and replace them with advisors elected by 10 Downing Street if he wanted to remain in his position, conditions he said he was "unable to accept."

Instead, Javid decided to resign and was replaced by his former Treasury deputy, Rishi Sunak, in the biggest shock of Johnson's jolt of his ministerial team.

Speaking outside his home, Javid told reporters: "I could not accept those conditions and I do not think any respected minister accepts them."

And in his resignation letter, he told Johnson that he believed it was "important as leaders to have reliable teams that reflect the character and integrity with which they would like to be associated."

The bomb, less than a month before the budget is announced, follows tensions between the former chancellor and the prime minister's chief advisor, Dominic Cummings.

In August, Cummings had fired Javid's aide, Sonia Khan, and it seems that number 10 wanted to go further to watch him more closely.

Downing Street refused to guarantee that next month's budget would be carried out as scheduled, and a spokesman said "great preparations have already been made for the budget and will continue at a pace."

Javid's departure came after:

– Julian Smith was abandoned without ceremonies as secretary of Northern Ireland

– Andrea Leadsom was fired as business secretary

– Theresa Villiers lost her job as environment secretary

– Geoffrey Cox was fired as attorney general

– Esther McVey lost her job as a housing minister

Along with the ministerial outlets, the reorganization, which Downing Street experts had predicted would be "conventional,quot; before the fight with Javid, included promotions for highly qualified parliamentarians for Number 10.

Alok Sharma was promoted from international development to become the new business secretary, and will also be minister of the United Nations COP26 climate summit, which will take place in Glasgow in November.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan joins the Cabinet as secretary of international development, having previously been a defense minister.

Oliver Dowden has become a member of the full cabinet as secretary of culture, since he previously attended meetings as a general payment.

George Eustice was promoted to secretary of the environment from his previous position in the same department.

Brandon Lewis was appointed secretary of Northern Ireland.

Former Brexit Minister Suella Braverman returns to the government as attorney general.

Former Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay replaces Sunak as chief secretary of the Treasury.

Amanda Milling was named president of the Conservative Party, a role in which she will attend the Cabinet as a minister without a portfolio.

Former Secretary of Defense, Penny Mordaunt, will return to the government as a paid general in the cabinet office.

Most of the key players, including the Minister of the Interior, Priti Patel, the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Dominic Raab, and the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove, retained their positions.

Until Javid's departure, the most surprising measure of the prime minister had been Smith's dismissal just a few weeks after negotiating the agreement that restored the administration of power sharing in Northern Ireland.

Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar said Smith was "one of the best British politicians of our time."

Speculation about Smith's position focused on the terms of the Stormont agreement, amid Tory's concerns that it could pave the way for the prosecution of British soldiers.

But the fired minister's allies said it was "absolute bullshit,quot; to suggest that Johnson and Number 10 had not been informed about the process and the details of the agreement.

Today's findings underscore how unevenly the opportunities to enter the elites extend, and this is something Boris Johnson must address. Sir Peter Lampl, Sutton Trust

Although the ministers were eliminated in the reorganization, Downing Street said there would be no reduction in the number of women around the cabinet table.

The former secretary of culture, Baroness Nicky Morgan, had already said she would leave office, while Leadsom, Villiers and McVey were fired.

Of the 26 ministers who attended the prime minister's team meeting, only seven are women, instead of eight, and there are fewer women in the most important positions. This is equivalent to women filling 27 percent of cabinet positions.

Meanwhile, the Sutton Trust analysis suggested that almost two-thirds of the cabinet (62 percent) attended independent schools, more than double the proportion of Theresa May's cabinet in 2016.

The educational charity said that 31 percent of Johnson's new cabinet went to a comprehensive school, compared to 27 percent in 2019, while eight percent attended an elementary school.

Half of the cabinet studied at the universities of Oxford or Cambridge, compared with 27 percent of all conservative parliamentarians.

Sir Peter Lampl, founder and president of Sutton Trust, said: "The December elections led to a seismic change in the political landscape."

"The fall of the & # 39; red wall & # 39; means that conservative parliamentarians now represent a range of electoral districts much more diverse than before, with members of many different socio-economic backgrounds.

"However, in terms of academic training, Johnson's cabinet composition still exceeds 60 percent of independent schools.

"Today's findings underscore how unevenly the opportunities to enter the elites extend and this is something Boris Johnson must address."