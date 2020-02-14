Renowned Turkish novelist Asli Erdogan acquitted in the case of & # 39; terror & # 39; | Turkey News

%MINIFYHTMLae089a541a245476ac5480a6a47db6d811% %MINIFYHTMLae089a541a245476ac5480a6a47db6d812%

An Istanbul court acquitted renowned novelist Asli Erdogan from the position of belonging to an armed "terrorist organization."

Erdogan, who now lives in self-imposed exile in Europe, was one of two dozen employees of the pro-Kurdish newspaper Ozgur Gundem who were arrested in 2016 as part of an investigation into their alleged links with Kurdish fighters.

On Friday the court also acquitted her of "undermining national unity," while the accusation of spreading "terrorist propaganda,quot; was withdrawn.

Two of his colleagues were acquitted of the three charges, while the cases of six others were separated. The court did not set a date for the next session of its trial.

Erdogan, who has no relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was in pretrial detention for four months in 2016, but was later released.

He did not attend Friday's hearing, but in a statement read by his lawyer Erdal Dogan, Erdogan said his columns did not contain any violent elements.

"Its political content is limited to human rights violations," he said.

Erdogan had faced a sentence of up to nine years and four months in jail if he was found guilty.

At the time of his arrest, a court closed the newspaper for spreading propaganda of the Kurdistan Workers & # 39; Party (PKK) armed group, considered a "terrorist organization,quot; by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

The newspaper was among the more than 130 media outlets that Turkey closed during a state of emergency declared after a failed military coup in July 2016 in a repression that alarmed the allies and Western rights groups of Ankara.

Ozgur Gundem had focused on the PKK conflict in southeastern Turkey, mainly Kurdish, and had faced many investigations, fines and the arrest of correspondents in the years before the closure.

The PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984 and more than 40,000 people have died in the conflict.